UrduPoint.com

Belgium Expects Candid Talk On Afghanistan Within NATO - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Belgium Expects Candid Talk on Afghanistan Within NATO - Prime Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Belgium is counting on a frank discussion with NATO allies on the United States' unexpected decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday.

"It is obvious that the US decision to withdraw from Afghanistan came as a surprise to many partners, so a frank conversation should be held here," De Croo said at a press conference in Brussels.

NATO allies joined the war in Afghanistan on the initiative of the United States and under the NATO Charter, obliging members to assist in case of an attack on a fellow member, he pointed out.

"From our point of view, we entered together [in Afghanistan] and should have left together too," the prime minister said.

De Croo also emphasized the need to study the reasons for the return of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) to power in the Central Asian country with such unexpected speed.

The Islamist movement captured the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, claiming victory in the two-decade war. Their entire offensive across Afghanistan took only about one month and began when foreign troops began to depart.

The Biden administration initially set September 11 as the withdrawal deadline, but then changed it to August 31, which is also the final date for evacuations set by the Taliban. In response, many countries began evacuating their citizens, diplomats and Afghans who had worked for them, which has resulted in large crowds gathered at Kabul Airport for the past week.

On Thursday, at least three blasts targeted Kabul airport, killing dozens and injuring hundreds.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Russia Brussels Belgium United States August September From Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuati ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation of Australian citizens from ..

16 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan plying key role for peace in region, says ..

Pakistan plying key role for peace in region, says Governor Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 UK to Continue Evacuations From Afghanistan Despit ..

UK to Continue Evacuations From Afghanistan Despite Explosions in Kabul - Johnso ..

2 minutes ago
 New Threat of Car Bombing at North Gate of Kabul A ..

New Threat of Car Bombing at North Gate of Kabul Airport - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Core capabilities to be further enhanced for tackl ..

Core capabilities to be further enhanced for tackling full spectrum threat befit ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.