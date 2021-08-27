Belgium Expects Candid Talk on Afghanistan Within NATO - Prime Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Belgium is counting on a frank discussion with NATO allies on the United States' unexpected decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday.

"It is obvious that the US decision to withdraw from Afghanistan came as a surprise to many partners, so a frank conversation should be held here," De Croo said at a press conference in Brussels.

NATO allies joined the war in Afghanistan on the initiative of the United States and under the NATO Charter, obliging members to assist in case of an attack on a fellow member, he pointed out.

"From our point of view, we entered together [in Afghanistan] and should have left together too," the prime minister said.

De Croo also emphasized the need to study the reasons for the return of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) to power in the Central Asian country with such unexpected speed.

The Islamist movement captured the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, claiming victory in the two-decade war. Their entire offensive across Afghanistan took only about one month and began when foreign troops began to depart.

The Biden administration initially set September 11 as the withdrawal deadline, but then changed it to August 31, which is also the final date for evacuations set by the Taliban. In response, many countries began evacuating their citizens, diplomats and Afghans who had worked for them, which has resulted in large crowds gathered at Kabul Airport for the past week.

On Thursday, at least three blasts targeted Kabul airport, killing dozens and injuring hundreds.