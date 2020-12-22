UrduPoint.com
Belgium Extends Ban On Travel From UK For Another 24 Hours - Reports

Tue 22nd December 2020 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Belgium has extended its ban on admitting people traveling directly from the United Kingdom, where a new strain of the coronavirus was reported, for another 24 hours, the VRT channel said on Monday, citing the local authorities.

The country banned travel from the UK on Sunday.

In addition, only people with Belgian residency will be allowed to enter the country from December 23-31. They will have to quarantine for seven days, according to the broadcaster.

Last week, London announced the discovery of a new coronavirus strain that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK.

