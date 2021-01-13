Belgium Extends Counter-Coronavirus Measures Until March 1 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Belgium has extended strict health measures imposed earlier to curb the COVID-19 epidemic until March 1, with a caveat that they could be relaxed sooner if the epidemiological situation improves, media reported.

According to the Belgian broadcaster RTBF citing a ministerial decree published Tuesday, the authorities decided on the lockdown extension until spring to prevent a possible surge in new COVID-19 infections likely to happen if the measures are eased.

Belgian Consultative Committee, responsible for coronavirus crisis management in Belgium, is scheduled to meet on January 22 to assess the epidemiological situation in the country.

In the meantime, the vaccination campaign, launched in Belgium in January 5, is underway.

As of Wednesday, the Belgian health authorities have confirmed 667,322 coronavirus infections and 20,194 related fatalities. The national health institute Sciensano has reported a 30-percent increase in the daily average of new COVID-19 cases over the past week.