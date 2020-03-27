Belgium Extends General Lockdown by 2 Weeks Until April 19 - Prime Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Belgian authorities on Friday extended the general lockdown for another two weeks until April 19 with the possibility of a subsequent extension until May 3, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Friday.

"Based on the results of today's meeting, it was decided to extend the measures for another two weeks, until April 19, with the possibility to extend it even until May 3," the prime minister said at a press conference broadcast by the RTBF.

The isolation measures were not strengthened, but punishment for violators of the regime would be more severe, she added.

Previously, the lockdown was in effect until April 5.

The country's residents are prohibited from celebrating holidays and hold other gatherings and are allowed to go out only in case of emergencies and to buy groceries. All schools, restaurants and cafes are closed. Compliance with the regime is monitored by the police, violators face large fines.

Earlier on Friday, France also extended its lockdown until April 15.

Belgian public health officials on Friday confirmed that 1,049 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak to 7,284. A total of 289 people in Belgium have died after contracting the disease.