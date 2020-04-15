UrduPoint.com
Belgium Extends Self-Isolation Rules Until May 3 Amid Pandemic - Prime Minister

Wed 15th April 2020

Belgium has extended the nationwide self-isolation until May 3 due to the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Belgium has extended the nationwide self-isolation until May 3 due to the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Wednesday.

"The self-isolation measures have been extended until May 3 ... It is necessary to continue our common efforts, which is why the [National] Security Council has made this decision," Wilmes said.

According to the prime minister, the crisis is not over yet, and no one can exactly project when the country will defeat the virus.

Nevertheless, she added, the country will continue discussing the strategy for the country to reemerge from the quarantine next week. The first steps toward lifting the restrictions may come in May.

Belgium's COVD-19 case count is standing at 33,573, including 4,440 fatalities.

