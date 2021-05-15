UrduPoint.com
Belgium Extradites Arrested Greek Far-Right Member Of European Parliament - Athens

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

Belgium Extradites Arrested Greek Far-Right Member of European Parliament - Athens

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Belgium has extradited Ioannis Lagos, a recently arrested Greek member of the European Parliament involved in running a neo-Nazi organization, Golden Dawn, to his homeland, Greek government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said on Saturday.

The 48-year-old was arrested in late April after the European Parliament lifted his immunity. He was put on Interpol's wanted list after an Athens court sentenced him to 13 years in jail last October for his role in running the organization banned in Greece.

"The Greek authorities took immediate and coordinated steps both to issue a European arrest warrant and to extradite Ioannis Lagos to serve his sentence," Peloni said, as cited by the government's press service.

The Golden Dawn party was designated a criminal organization last year, following an over five-year-long investigation into the murder of Pavlos Fyssas, a Greek rapper and leftist activist, committed by a Golden Dawn supporter back in 2013. It marked the first time in modern Europe's history that a political party was deemed criminal.

