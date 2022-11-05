UrduPoint.com

Belgium Facing Problems With Housing For Ukrainian Refugees - Fedasil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Belgium Facing Problems With Housing for Ukrainian Refugees - Fedasil

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Belgium has already accepted about 60,000 Ukrainian refugees since the start of the current crisis and is now facing a shortage of housing for asylum seekers, a spokesperson of Fedasil, a Belgian organization responsible for the reception of asylum seekers, told Sputnik.

According to Fedasil, refugees are mainly placed for temporary residence in Belgium's Flanders region (about 48%) and Wallonia (about 33%). Brussels has received only about 3% of the arrivals.

A Fedasil spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday that most of the asylum seekers are housed by Belgian families since the government cannot provide enough housing. However, families are not equipped for housing Ukrainian refugees for a long time.

In October, Refugees at Home, one of the British charities that had been helping with housing for Ukrainian refugees, said it was scaling back its work since it would be unable to assist Ukrainians in rematching them with UK hosts.

Related Topics

Shortage Brussels United Kingdom Belgium October Government Refugee Housing

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

4 hours ago
 White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Vis ..

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln A ..

4 hours ago
 Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippi ..

Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

4 hours ago
 Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auctio ..

Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auction

4 hours ago
 Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts ..

Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts of world, including Pakistan: ..

4 hours ago
 G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ba ..

G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ballistic Missile Test Launches ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.