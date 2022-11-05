Belgium Facing Problems With Housing for Ukrainian Refugees - Fedasil

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Belgium has already accepted about 60,000 Ukrainian refugees since the start of the current crisis and is now facing a shortage of housing for asylum seekers, a spokesperson of Fedasil, a Belgian organization responsible for the reception of asylum seekers, told Sputnik.

According to Fedasil, refugees are mainly placed for temporary residence in Belgium's Flanders region (about 48%) and Wallonia (about 33%). Brussels has received only about 3% of the arrivals.

A Fedasil spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday that most of the asylum seekers are housed by Belgian families since the government cannot provide enough housing. However, families are not equipped for housing Ukrainian refugees for a long time.

In October, Refugees at Home, one of the British charities that had been helping with housing for Ukrainian refugees, said it was scaling back its work since it would be unable to assist Ukrainians in rematching them with UK hosts.