Belgium Fears EU Travel Pass May Mandate Vaccination

Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said Tuesday she was concerned that an EU-wide pass for vaccinated travelers will effectively mandate immunization against COVID-19

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said Tuesday she was concerned that an EU-wide pass for vaccinated travelers will effectively mandate immunization against COVID-19.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she planned to propose a "digital green pass" this month to enable EU citizens to move safely within the bloc and abroad for work or tourism.

"We fear that vaccination will become a filter for entering our country. We think this won't do, it is discriminatory. We have a system where vaccination is not obligatory," Wilmes told the Bel RTL radio.

She said the idea of a unified certificate detailing a person's health status post-coronavirus, results of tests and vaccination was excellent as long as its purpose was clarified. She argued that testing and quarantining was enough for travel.

More Stories From World

