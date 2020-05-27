UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium, France Arrest 26 Migrant Smugglers Over Essex Lorry Deaths Case - Europol

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:47 PM

Belgium, France Arrest 26 Migrant Smugglers Over Essex Lorry Deaths Case - Europol

Police in Belgium and France have detained 26 people involved in the incident of Vietnamese migrants frozen to death in a lorry during an attempted smuggling into the United Kingdom last fall, Europol, the European Union's Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, said in a press release on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Police in Belgium and France have detained 26 people involved in the incident of Vietnamese migrants frozen to death in a lorry during an attempted smuggling into the United Kingdom last fall, Europol, the European Union's Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, said in a press release on Wednesday.

"On the action day on 26 May 2020, officers from the Belgian Federal Police (Federale Politie/Police Fédérale) and the French Illegal Immigration Agency (OCRIEST) from the French Border Police (Police aux frontieres) carried out 27 house searches (15 in the Brussels-Capital Region and 12 in and around Paris). The operational activities led to the arrests of 26 suspected members of the criminal network (13 in Belgium and 13 in France) and the seizure of three vehicles, cash and electronic equipment," the press release read.

Suspects are believed to have been involved in smuggling of irregular migrants, mainly of Vietnamese background, through Belgium and France to the UK via the English Channel in "life-threatening conditions of transportation.

" The criminal network could have transported in such way up to several dozen people daily for several months, as stated in the press release.

In the operation, supported by Europol and EU's agency for criminal justice cooperation Eurojust, 21 irregular migrants were found � apparently hidden by the smugglers ahead of transportation � and put to safety, according to the press release.

Last October, the Essex police found bodies of 39 people frozen to death in a truck that arrived in the UK from Belgium. Initially, the victims were identified as Chinese nationals, but a few days later the Vietnamese caucus of the UK said that they were from Vietnam.

Related Topics

UK Police China France European Union Vehicles Paris United Kingdom Belgium Vietnam May October Border Criminals 2020 From

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending rules relati ..

4 minutes ago

US-Led Coalition Against IS to Hold Virtual Minist ..

1 minute ago

Georgia Ready to Host Russian Specialists in US-Bu ..

1 minute ago

Tedros Announces Official Launch of WHO Foundation

1 minute ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed: 50% of government employees t ..

19 minutes ago

Russian General Criticizes US for Accusing Russian ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.