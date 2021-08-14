UrduPoint.com

Belgium, France Call On Citizens In Afghanistan To Leave War-Torn Country

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Belgium, France Call on Citizens in Afghanistan to Leave War-Torn Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Belgium and France have once again urged their citizens in Afghanistan to leave as the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) continue to advance and seize territory.

The latest call to the French in Afghanistan came from the country's embassy in Kabul in mid-July amid an escalation of fighting across the country and the withdrawal of international troops. The French citizens were offered departure from Afghanistan on a special free flight to Paris on July 16, organized by the government.

"Due to the deteriorating security situation, we again urged the French to leave the country as soon as possible last week," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by his office on Friday when asked by reporters if France was planning on evacuating its diplomatic staff and citizens from Afghanistan.

Paris continues to follow the "worrying developments" in the Central Asian nation, they added.

Wouter Poels, a spokesperson for the Belgian Foreign Ministry, on Friday said, as cited by the Belga news agency, that Brussels had previously called on Belgians to leave Afghanistan, reiterating relevant recommendations.

The Taliban have so far taken over vast northern and western Afghan areas, as well as 18 out of 34 provincial capitals.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia France Brussels Paris Belgium July From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

4 seconds ago
 FBR starts operation against unregistered units

FBR starts operation against unregistered units

6 seconds ago
 French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism ..

French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism Bill

7 seconds ago
 Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

10 seconds ago
 Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

10 minutes ago
 Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th In ..

Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th Independence Day

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.