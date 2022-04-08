UrduPoint.com

Belgium Halts Ferrero Chocolate Factory Over Salmonella Outbreak

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 11:32 PM

The Belgian Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) on Friday temporarily shut down the factory of Italian confectionery company Ferrero in Arlon, known for its Kinder chocolate brand, over a wave of salmonella cases

"Over the past couple of weeks, more than 100 cases of salmonella have been detected in Europe. The link, established between these poisonings and the confectionery factory of Ferrero in Arlon at the end of March, has been since confirmed," the agency said in a press release.

The FASFC noted that their investigations revealed that the information provided by Ferrero is "incomplete," which, coupled with numerous food poisonings, led to withdrawing the manufacturing authorization.

"The FASFC will closely monitor the measures taken by Ferrero and will authorize the factory's reopening only after concluding that it meets all food safety rules and regulations," the food safety authority said.

The agency recalled all products made in Arlon, which include Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi and Kinder Schoko-Bons, and asked distributors to remove these products from the shelves.

Ferrero released a public statement apologizing for the salmonella outbreak and acknowledging the mistakes the company made.

