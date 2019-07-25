UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Hit Record High Of 40.2 C On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:27 PM

Belgium hit record high of 40.2 C on Wednesday

Official meteorologists registered a record high temperature for Belgium on Wednesday as western Europe sweltered under a heatwave that has disrupted transport and triggered safety warnings

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Official meteorologists registered a record high temperature for Belgium on Wednesday as western Europe sweltered under a heatwave that has disrupted transport and triggered safety warnings.

David Dehenauw, chief forecaster at the Royal Meteorological Institute, said Thursday that a high of 40.

2 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) had been recorded the day before in the eastern city of Liege -- the highest ever since records began in 1833.

Due to the high temperatures, the institute issued a "red alert" for almost all of Belgium -- except the North Sea coast -- through Friday.

In Brussels on Thursday the Royal Meteorological Institute measured 34.2 degrees at noon (10:00 GMT), where Wednesday's 35.7 degrees looked set to be exceeded in the afternoon.

Related Topics

Europe Liege Brussels Alert Belgium All

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Tongan Ambassador credenti ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) team visits Pir ..

31 seconds ago

Spanish Socialists, Left-Wing Podemos Exchange Bla ..

32 seconds ago

E&T issues Sept 30 deadline for token tax collecti ..

33 seconds ago

First Lady, Samina Alvi visits 'Behbud' Associati ..

37 seconds ago

Nigeria&#039;s Air Peace inaugural flight lands at ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.