Belgium Hits All-time High Temperature Of 40.6 Celsius
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:37 PM
Belgian meteorologists registered record high temperatures on Thursday as western Europe sweltered under a multi-day heatwave that has disrupted transport and triggered safety warnings
David Dehenauw, chief forecaster at the Royal Meteorological Institute, said a high of 40.6 degrees Celsius (105 Fahrenheit) had been recorded on the Kleine-Brogel military base, in northeastern Belgium.