Belgium hits all-time high temperature of 40.6 Celsius

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Belgian meteorologists registered record high temperatures on Thursday as western Europe sweltered under a multi-day heatwave that has disrupted transport and triggered safety warnings.

David Dehenauw, chief forecaster at the Royal Meteorological Institute, said a high of 40.6 degrees Celsius (105 Fahrenheit) had been recorded on the Kleine-Brogel military base, in northeastern Belgium.