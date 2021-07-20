Belgium holds minute of silence in tribute to flood victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belgium held a minute of silence on Tuesday to mark a day of mourning for victims of the devastating floods that left at least 31 people killed in the east of the country

Verviers (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Belgium held a minute of silence on Tuesday to mark a day of mourning for victims of the devastating floods that left at least 31 people killed in the east of the country.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde paid their respects at a fire station in Verviers, one of the hardest-hit towns. The minute's silence took place after sirens sounded in fire stations across the country.