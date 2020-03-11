Belgium, Indonesia Report First COVID-19 Fatalities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The first coronavirus disease-related (COVID-19) deaths were reported on Wednesday from Belgium and Indonesia, both in female patients with severe pulmonary conditions.

In Belgium, a 90-year-old woman died in the Brussels Region, as announced by Belgian Health Minister Maggie De Block and her municipal counterpart in Brussels, Alain Maron at a press conference. According to doctor Herve Deladriere of the Iris-Sud hospital, where the patient was treated, she was admitted on Monday already with a severe lung condition.

The first Indonesian COVID-19 fatality was reportedly a 53 year-old British woman who died in Bali. According to InfoAirWorld outlet citing Indonesia's health ministry officials, the woman was also admitted to a hospital already in a critical condition, with severe lung dysfunction. She became the eighth UK citizen to succumb to the deadly disease.

The Indonesian and UK authorities are reportedly in touch to arrange for the repatriation of her body.

The first UK coronavirus fatality was a passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who died in Japan on February 28.

The other six died in UK hospitals. According to the latest data from the UK government, 456 were have contracted the infection so far.

Among them was UK Minister for Patient Safety, Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Nadine Dorries, who confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day and is now in self-quarantine. York MP Rachael Maskell, who said she had contact with Dorries, became the second UK lawmaker to self-isolate amid coronavirus concerns.

"NHS111 have advised that I self-isolate as a result of a meeting I had with the Government's Mental Health Minister last Thursday who has subsequently tested positive for Coronovirus. Thankfully I am asymptomatic. It is so important that we all follow all public health advice," Maskell said on Twitter.

Quarantine and self-isolation is one of the most wide-spread responses to the outbreak. The global toll of confirmed cases is currently close to 120,000, with overwhelming majority of them in China (81,000) and, to a lesser extent, Italy (over 10,000) and Iran (over 8,000). Fatalities count 4,284 and over 65,000 people have recovered.