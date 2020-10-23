Belgium Introduces Additional COVID-19 Measures to Avoid Imposing Another Lockdown

Belgian authorities have decided to extend a list of restrictions for the sectors of sports, education and culture in a bid to avoid nationwide lockdown similar to the one in March, in the wake of the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Belgian authorities have decided to extend a list of restrictions for the sectors of sports, education and culture in a bid to avoid nationwide lockdown similar to the one in March, in the wake of the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced on Friday.

"The Concentration Committee has adopted a series of [restrictive] measures in sports, cultural events and (higher) education, to fight the corona, in accordance with alert level 4. Stricter rules are essential to unload hospitals, avoid the necessity to close all schools, prevent shutdown of the whole economy and isolation of too many fellow citizens due to general lockdown," the statement published on De Croo's website read.

New measures include suspension of all amateur sports competitions, while professional competitions without audience are allowed.

In addition, the authorities set a maximum occupancy rate of 20 percent for educational facilities, with the requirement to wear face masks.

The authorities also ruled that all indoor and outdoor activities including cultural, educational, are allowed as long as a 1.5 meter (5 feet) social distancing rule and mandatory mask wearing are respected. Amusement parks will have to temporarily close, the statement added.

Belgium saw a surge in the coronavirus infection rate in October, prompting the government to tighten restrictions. Health authorities confirmed a new record daily high of 13,227 cases on Thursday.

To date, Belgium has reported 270,132 coronavirus infections and 10,558 related fatalities.