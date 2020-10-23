UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Introduces Additional COVID-19 Measures To Avoid Imposing Another Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 04:42 PM

Belgium Introduces Additional COVID-19 Measures to Avoid Imposing Another Lockdown

Belgian authorities have decided to extend a list of restrictions for the sectors of sports, education and culture in a bid to avoid nationwide lockdown similar to the one in March, in the wake of the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Belgian authorities have decided to extend a list of restrictions for the sectors of sports, education and culture in a bid to avoid nationwide lockdown similar to the one in March, in the wake of the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced on Friday.

"The Concentration Committee has adopted a series of [restrictive] measures in sports, cultural events and (higher) education, to fight the corona, in accordance with alert level 4. Stricter rules are essential to unload hospitals, avoid the necessity to close all schools, prevent shutdown of the whole economy and isolation of too many fellow citizens due to general lockdown," the statement published on De Croo's website read.

New measures include suspension of all amateur sports competitions, while professional competitions without audience are allowed.

In addition, the authorities set a maximum occupancy rate of 20 percent for educational facilities, with the requirement to wear face masks.

The authorities also ruled that all indoor and outdoor activities including cultural, educational, are allowed as long as a 1.5 meter (5 feet) social distancing rule and mandatory mask wearing are respected. Amusement parks will have to temporarily close, the statement added.

Belgium saw a surge in the coronavirus infection rate in October, prompting the government to tighten restrictions. Health authorities confirmed a new record daily high of 13,227 cases on Thursday.

To date, Belgium has reported 270,132 coronavirus infections and 10,558 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Education Alert Belgium March October All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkey Not Going to Discuss S-400 Tests With US - ..

23 seconds ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches to be broadcast live o ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan to observe October 27 as 'Black Day' in s ..

25 seconds ago

China launches mobile COVID-19 testing lab

26 seconds ago

Poland adopts nationwide 'red zone' lockdown

33 seconds ago

Mega contests among schools, colleges, varsity's s ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.