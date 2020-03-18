Belgium Introduces Country-Wide Quarantine, Restricts Movement of People - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Belgian authorities have introduced a country-wide quarantine and restrict the people's movement from Wednesday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the RTBF broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The National Security Council of Belgium held a meeting to discuss the measures that must be taken to limit the spread of coronavirus, and decided that Belgium goes into total quarantine starting from Wednesday noon (11:00 GMT), the broadcaster said.

The measure is introduced until April 5, then the situation will be reassessed.

As part of quarantine measures, the movement of the population is limited, except for emergency cases, and all meetings are banned.

The people must stay at home and are only allowed to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, post offices, banks or to refuel the car, if necessary.

Jogging, walking, and cycling are allowed, but only accompanied by family members or partners living together. A distance of 1.5 meters (five feet) must be observed with the rest. Police are tasked with enforcing restrictions.

On Monday, the country's health ministry said that the number of COVID-19 cases had topped 1,200, including 10 fatalities.