UrduPoint.com

Belgium Is Not Considering Supplying Aircraft To Ukraine - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 06:10 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Belgium is not considering supplying its F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, since all of them are involved in the tasks to protect the airspace of Belgium and other NATO member states, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said.

"Currently, Belgium cannot consider such an issue.

Firstly, our F-16 aircraft are fully involved in the protection of our territory and the territory of the Benelux, and they also participate in collective defense, ensuring the air security of the Baltic states," the Belgian minister said in an interview with local tv channel RTBF.

In addition, she said, the new F-35 aircraft, which are to replace the F-16s, will be delivered from the United States no earlier than 2025.

Last week, the Belgian government announced a new ‚¬92 million ($101 million) military aid package to Ukraine.

