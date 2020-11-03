Belgium Joins International Solidarity With Austria Following Vienna Terrorist Attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Belgian monarchy on Tuesday voiced its grief for victims of terrorist attacks in the Austrian capital of Vienna and expressed solidarity with the country, joining the international mourning of the tragedy.

"Upset by the appalling attack in # Vienna. We share the suffering of the Austrian People. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones," the Belgian Royal Palace tweeted.

A series of shooting assaults took place on Monday evening in six different locations of Vienna, including a synagogue in the city center.

Several gunmen killed at least four people and injured up to 18. One of the attackers was eliminated by the security forces, at least one remains on the loose.

According to Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, the neutralized perpetrator was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia). Meanwhile, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has confirmed the shootings were Islamism-motivated and pledged that all attackers will be found and held responsible.