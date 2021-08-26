Belgium Keeps Terrorist Threat Level Unchanged as Afghan Evacuees Arrive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Belgium has not raised the internal terrorist threat level after the arrival of Afghan nationals evacuated from Kabul, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said on Thursday.

"The [terrorist] threat level is determined by Belgium's Coordination Unit for Threat Assessment. It did not change its recommendations based on the analysis of the situation," De Croo said at a press conference in Brussels.

All arrivals from Afghanistan undergo a thorough, multi-level security check by the Belgian authorities, he added.

About 1,400 people were evacuated by Belgium from Afghanistan, including Belgian and foreign nationals, as well as Afghans who worked for US-led foreign troops during war, the Belgian authorities said.

Belgium completed evacuation on Wednesday evening. According to media reports, even before the country began flying people out of Afghanistan, the interior ministry and the Federal police had voiced concerns about the possible arrival of fundamentalists and the overall upcoming wave of migration.