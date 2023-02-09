UrduPoint.com

Belgium Lacks Extra Fighter Jets To Supply To Ukraine - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Belgium Lacks Extra Fighter Jets to Supply to Ukraine - Prime Minister

Belgium cannot send fighter jets to Ukraine as its own air force needs them, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Belgium cannot send fighter jets to Ukraine as its own air force needs them, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday.

"We need our fighters. They are in active use, for instance, in the Baltic States to protect the aerospace of NATO members and our aerospace. We cannot afford to abandon our fighters," he told reporters before a top-level EU summit in Brussels where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also present.

De Croo added that Belgium had agreed a massive military assistance package for Ukraine, which "should not be underestimated."

Last week, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said that Belgian F-16s could not be sent to Ukraine since they were needed for patrolling aerospace of Belgium and other NATO members.

Besides, new F-35 fighters, she said, will arrive to replace F-16 no earlier than 2025.

In late January, Belgium's government approved a 92 million Euros ($99 million) package for Ukraine that includes US-made AIM-120 air-to-air missiles, which were previously carried by Belgian F-16 fighters. The missiles are planned to be integrated into NASAMS air defense systems that were previously supplied to Kiev. In addition, Belgium intends to give Ukraine anti-tank grenade launchers M72, anti-tank ammunition and domestically produced Scar assault rifles.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Brussels Kiev Belgium January Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘UAE Tour Women 2023 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘UAE Tour Women 2023’

25 minutes ago
 French Health Authority Recommends Annual Flu Vacc ..

French Health Authority Recommends Annual Flu Vaccination for Children From Age ..

2 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Admits He Never Intended to Implement Mi ..

Zelenskyy Admits He Never Intended to Implement Minsk Agreements

2 minutes ago
 Russia, IAEA Discuss Safety of Zaporizhzhia Nuclea ..

Russia, IAEA Discuss Safety of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant - Rosatom

3 minutes ago
 Rather serving masses Imran 'filled his pockets': ..

Rather serving masses Imran 'filled his pockets': Senior Vice President of Pakis ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says No Sanctions Should Interfere With R ..

UN Chief Says No Sanctions Should Interfere With Relief Efforts in Syria

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.