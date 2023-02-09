Belgium Lacks Extra Fighter Jets to Supply to Ukraine - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Belgium cannot send fighter jets to Ukraine as its own air force needs them, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday.

"We need our fighters. They are in active use, for instance, in the Baltic States to protect the aerospace of NATO members and our aerospace. We cannot afford to abandon our fighters," he told reporters before a top-level EU summit in Brussels where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also present.

De Croo added that Belgium had agreed a massive military assistance package for Ukraine, which "should not be underestimated."

Last week, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said that Belgian F-16s could not be sent to Ukraine since they were needed for patrolling aerospace of Belgium and other NATO members.

Besides, new F-35 fighters, she said, will arrive to replace F-16 no earlier than 2025.

In late January, Belgium's government approved a 92 million Euros ($99 million) package for Ukraine that includes US-made AIM-120 air-to-air missiles, which were previously carried by Belgian F-16 fighters. The missiles are planned to be integrated into NASAMS air defense systems that were previously supplied to Kiev. In addition, Belgium intends to give Ukraine anti-tank grenade launchers M72, anti-tank ammunition and domestically produced Scar assault rifles.