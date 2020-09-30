UrduPoint.com
Belgium Launches Coronalert App To Slow Down Spread Of COVID-19 - Response Center

Wed 30th September 2020

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Belgian authorities launched on Wednesday a Coronalert smartphone app to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease, which will alert users of potentially dangerous contacts, the crisis center said in a statement.

"The application works with green and red screens. A green screen means that the user is at low risk and that he/she had no high-risk contact. In case of a high-risk contact, the application will display a red screen. Two scenarios are possible. If you have symptoms of coronavirus, the application will advise you to contact your doctor. If you don't have any symptoms, the application will suggest you to contact the contact centre which will provide more information about being tested," the statement read.

The app is said to be safe in terms of users' personal data, according to the Belgian authorities.

"As from 1 October, a large national campaign will be carried out on social media and with posters. This campaign is aimed at encouraging the population to install Coronalert," the response center added.

Belgium has eased some of the COVID-19 related measures, including the requirement to wear face masks, making them obligatory in shopping areas and schools starting Thursday. The authorities also agreed upon the need to strengthen control over respecting a ban of no more than ten people in one place.

To date, Belgium has recorded over 117,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 10,000 related fatalities.

