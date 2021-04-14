Belgium Lifts Ban on Non-Essential Travel Starting April 19 - Reports

The Belgium government has decided to ease some pandemic-induced restrictions, including a ban on non-essential trips, starting April 19, the RTL broadcaster reported on Wednesday after the meeting of regional and federal authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The Belgium government has decided to ease some pandemic-induced restrictions, including a ban on non-essential trips, starting April 19, the RTL broadcaster reported on Wednesday after the meeting of regional and Federal authorities.

The travel ban, which has been imposed on January 27 in a bid to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, has been repeatedly extended, prompting dismay among the population and subsequent protests. In addition, Brussels's decisions on the severity of COVID-19 measures also caused discontent at the European level, including in the EU Commission, which has repeatedly urged the national authorities to mitigate restrictions on movements.

However, despite the lifting of the travel ban, strict rules remain in effect in Belgium, including mandatory quarantine and a PCR test.

The government has also allowed non-grocery stores to reopen starting April 26.

At the same time, a curfew remains in the effect; bars, restaurants, cultural and entertainment venues are still closed.

To date, the country has confirmed over 930,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 23,500 related fatalities.