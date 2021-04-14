UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Lifts Ban On Non-Essential Travel Starting April 19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 08:32 PM

Belgium Lifts Ban on Non-Essential Travel Starting April 19 - Reports

The Belgium government has decided to ease some pandemic-induced restrictions, including a ban on non-essential trips, starting April 19, the RTL broadcaster reported on Wednesday after the meeting of regional and federal authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The Belgium government has decided to ease some pandemic-induced restrictions, including a ban on non-essential trips, starting April 19, the RTL broadcaster reported on Wednesday after the meeting of regional and Federal authorities.

The travel ban, which has been imposed on January 27 in a bid to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, has been repeatedly extended, prompting dismay among the population and subsequent protests. In addition, Brussels's decisions on the severity of COVID-19 measures also caused discontent at the European level, including in the EU Commission, which has repeatedly urged the national authorities to mitigate restrictions on movements.

However, despite the lifting of the travel ban, strict rules remain in effect in Belgium, including mandatory quarantine and a PCR test.

The government has also allowed non-grocery stores to reopen starting April 26.

At the same time, a curfew remains in the effect; bars, restaurants, cultural and entertainment venues are still closed.

To date, the country has confirmed over 930,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 23,500 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Brussels Same Belgium January April Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Markram, Malan punish Pakistan

18 minutes ago

Ever Given Owner in Talks With Suez Authorities Ov ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority signs MoU with Al Jalila Ch ..

1 hour ago

14 killed as minibus hits landmine in Somalia: off ..

31 minutes ago

UN has inspected Iran's Natanz plant after explosi ..

31 minutes ago

15 killed as minibus hits landmine in Somalia: off ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.