Belgium Lowers Voting Age in European Parliament Elections to 16

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) All Belgian nationals and EU citizens residing in the kingdom will be able to vote in the European Parliament elections from the age of 16, the Belgian Interior Ministry said on Friday.

"By giving young people the opportunity to actively participate in our democracy, we allow their voices to be heard and further stimulate their interest in politics," Belgian Minister of the Interior Annelies Verlinden said in a statement.

According to the ministry, around 270,000 young people aged 16-17 will join the electorate in the next European elections in 2024 in Belgium.