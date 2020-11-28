UrduPoint.com
Belgium May Open Non-Essential Shops On December 1, Ease Lockdown During Holidays- Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) The Belgian National Security Council (NSC) is expected to reopen all non-essential shops, which have been closed since the beginning of November, on December 1, the LN24 channel reported on Friday.

According to the Belgian media, the NSC, which met on Friday to consider the current anti-coronavirus measures and discuss the ways to lift some restrictions ahead of Christmas, also plan to ease or cancel the national lockdown during the upcoming holidays.

On Tuesday, a similar decision was made by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said that lockdown in France would be eased on December 15, which would allow non-essential shops to reopen.

On October 30, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo declared a national reinforced lockdown, which resulted in the closure of non-essential shops, hairdressers, Primary schools and kindergartens since November 1.

According to the World Health Organization, Belgium has confirmed 567,436 new COVID-19 cases, with 16,219 deaths.

