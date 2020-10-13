UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Moves Brussels Motor Show To Early 2022 Over Pandemic - Organizers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

Belgium Moves Brussels Motor Show to Early 2022 Over Pandemic - Organizers

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Brussels Motor Show, initially scheduled for January 2021, has been postponed to early 2022 over the worsening epidemiological situation in Belgium, the event's organizers said.

"Now that the pandemic is rapidly gaining momentum again, FEBIAC [Belgian and Luxembourg Federation of automobile and Cycle, the event's organizer] must understand that we cannot organize a 'physical' car show. We do not want to undermine in any way the security measures and restrictions on contacts that the government expects from every citizen and organization," Pierre Lalmand, the event's director, told the Belgian VRT public broadcaster on Monday.

According to the organizers, the motor show has been planned to take place from January 14-23 next year.

Amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Belgium, which has seen daily numbers growing since mid-September, the authorities have implemented and intensified restrictive measures.

The new measures adopted last week include closures of bars, sports facilities and public places serving food.

Regional authorities are now allowed to take additional measures depending on the epidemiological situation in their locality. The Belgian provinces of Walloon Brabant and Luxembourg have already introduced curfews.

The coronavirus response center said on Monday that despite the measures taken, the growing spread of the virus could not be contained. Over the past week, more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded daily, however, every 1 in 10 COVID-19 tests in Belgium comes back positive.

To date, the Belgian health authorities have reported over 165,000 COVID-19 cases with a death toll of 10,211.

Related Topics

Sports Car Brussels Luxembourg Pierre Belgium January Event From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADX launches &#039;Covered Short Selling&#039;, am ..

14 minutes ago

DoH calls on international community to stand unit ..

44 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre highlights leg ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai Mercantile Exchange, Kpler to deliver enhanc ..

44 minutes ago

Emirates NBD Asset Management launches signature m ..

44 minutes ago

Expert says US election’s system resilient as fe ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.