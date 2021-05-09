Belgium Mulls Holding Big Festivals in Summer - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Sunday that his government might give big festivals a go-ahead in the second half of this summer.

"Our country is the world's festival focal point, we will prove it again this summer.

In the second half of summer, the major festivals must be allowed to resume," he tweeted.

Access to the mass gatherings, which are banned in Belgium due to the pandemic, will be conditional on testing and vaccination. The government's consultative committee will meet on Tuesday to set conditions for the grand reopening.