BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Belgium is exploring all options for continuing evacuations from Afghanistan beyond the end of August, including by keeping troops in the region, the defense minister said on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden confirmed on Tuesday that American evacuations from Kabul's airport would end on August 31, putting pressure on allies to complete their rescue flights within a tight timeline.

"We depend on the security over there and on the Americans securing the airport. If these armed forces leave we will have to withdraw too," Ludivine Dedonder told Bel RTL radio.

"But if we have to leave Afghanistan, it does not mean that we have to leave the area.

We can relocate to a safer area and keep different options open if there are people left to be evacuated," she added.

Belgium has set up an air bridge from Kabul to the Pakistani capital of Islamabad to evacuate its nationals and Afghan allies. Dedonder did not rule out moving forces to Pakistan but repeated that all options were being discussed.

A hundred additional Belgian troops has been sent to the region to support the Red Kite evacuation operation. A Belgian military jet airlifted 258 people to a base near Brussels on Tuesday, bringing the total number of evacuees close to 1,300.