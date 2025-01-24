Open Menu

Belgium Name Frenchman Garcia As New National Team Coach

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Belgium's football federation on Friday announced Frenchman Rudi Garcia as the new national team coach, after the sacking of Domenico Tedesco.

The federation said they would formally introduce the 60-year-old former Napoli, Lyon and Roma boss to the press at an event later in the day.

Garcia, who has also managed Saudi outfit Al Nassr and French giants Marseille, will be handed the task of reinvigorating the Red Devils after a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign.

Belgium last week sacked Italian-German coach Tedesco following a last-16 exit from the European Championship, and sub-par recent performances in the Nations League.

Belgium face a relegation play-off against Ukraine in March.

Garcia's latest effort in management at Napoli was an unsuccessful five-month stint in 2023 as the club had a disastrous season after winning the Italian title.

The Frenchman originally made his name in coaching at French side Lille from 2008-2013.

Belgium kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a trip to North Macedonia in June.

Former Belgium assistant Thierry Henry, Dutchman Mark van Bommel and Julen Lopetegui, recently sacked by West Ham, had all also been linked with the job.

Previous coach Tedesco was appointed in February 2023 to replace Roberto Martinez and rebuild the squad after several of the country's "golden generation" retired from international football.

Belgium reached at least the quarter-finals at four consecutive major tournaments between 2014 and 2021, having previously not even qualified for one since the 2002 World Cup.

