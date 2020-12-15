Belgium, Netherlands Urge Citizens Not to Cross Border Between Two States Amid COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Tuesday spoke with the prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, about the joint response to the COVID-19 pandemic and listed a number of related restrictions adopted by both states, including a call for their populations to refrain from travel to both countries.

The Belgian prime minister stated that both states were being challenged by the COVID-19 virus and were determined to curb it.

"Dutch government and @MinPres [Prime Minister of the Netherlands] strongly advise crossing the border," De Croo tweeted.

He added that both nations have also ordered for the maximum limitation of contacts between their citizens to "glimpse better days afterwards.

"

De Croo also specified that Belgians were forbidden from "leisure shopping," with 30 minutes per day allowed for one person to make purchases.

Earlier on Monday, the Netherlands announced a five-week nationwide lockdown starting Tuesday in the wake of a surge in the COVID-19 infections. Meanwhile, the Belgium authorities have also introduced limitations on the number of guests received by their citizens during the holidays in order to prevent an increase in coronavirus cases.