UrduPoint.com

Belgium Not Against Oil-Related Sanctions On Russia - Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Belgium Not Against Oil-Related Sanctions on Russia - Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Belgium will not be against sanctions on Russian oil if such proposals are made, Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem said on Monday.

"I think we should see what the European Commission comes up with. However, for my country, Belgium, we will definitely not be against such a measure," the minister told reporters when asked if the EU's new sanctions package should include measures against the Russian oil.

