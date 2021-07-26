UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Offers Covid-19 Vaccines To Foreign Sailors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 10:43 PM

Belgium offers Covid-19 vaccines to foreign sailors

Belgium on Monday launched a programme to vaccinate foreign sailors at its bustling ports against Covid-19, with officials saying medical teams would board ships to give inoculations

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Belgium on Monday launched a programme to vaccinate foreign sailors at its bustling ports against Covid-19, with officials saying medical teams would board ships to give inoculations.

Some 80,000 sailors on more than 5,500 vessels are estimated to arrive at the country's major North Sea ports of Antwerp, Zeebrugge and Ghent each year.

The initiative was aimed at giving "this hard-to-reach group the best chance of being vaccinated", the Belgium ministry in charge of maritime affairs said.

The ministry pointed to the risks sailors face of Covid outbreaks during long periods of time spent in confined spaces and said many of the seafarers came from countries where vaccines were not yet widely available.

The vaccines will be the single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab and on offer for free.

The United States and Germany also offer vaccinations to foreign sailors, but Belgium will become the first country to provide them aboard ship, the authorities said.

Belgium's vaccination rate has been among the highest in the European Union, and so far over 83 percent of adults in the country have had at least one dose, and 67 percent are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

European Union Germany Belgium United States From Best

Recent Stories

US-Led Coalition Has Not Conducted Airstrikes in I ..

1 minute ago

Greece will start vaccinating 12-15 yr-olds in Aug ..

1 minute ago

UN Urges All Tunisia Stakeholders to Show Restrain ..

8 minutes ago

Provision of essential commodities at suitable pri ..

8 minutes ago

Eastern Cape city to host South Africa-Argentina T ..

8 minutes ago

France, UK sign accord on fighting Channel terror ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.