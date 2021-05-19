UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium On Alert After Rogue Soldier Threatens Virus Expert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 11:17 PM

Belgium on alert after rogue soldier threatens virus expert

Police stepped up their manhunt Wednesday for a Belgian soldier with suspected extreme-right views and access to rocket launchers who went missing after threatening public figures -- including a renowned coronavirus expert

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Police stepped up their manhunt Wednesday for a Belgian soldier with suspected extreme-right views and access to rocket launchers who went missing after threatening public figures -- including a renowned coronavirus expert.

Special police units deployed overnight near 46-year-old serviceman Jurgen Conings hometown of Dilsen-Stokkem in the northeast of the country, near the Dutch border.

The suspect's abandoned car was found nearby with "four anti-tank rocket launchers and some munition", the Belgian Federal prosecutor's office said.

Conings, whose Twitter profile describes himself as a "Belgian Air Force soldier who likes fitness, body building and boxing", already figured on a list of extremists monitored by Belgium's anti-terrorist agency.

He was one "around 30" Belgian military personnel with known extremist sympathies, officials said, but he nevertheless remained on active duty, training Belgian troops ahead of deployment on overseas missions -- with access to weapons.

Asked about the situation by Flemish broadcaster VTM, Prime Minister Alexander de Croo admitted that it was "unacceptable" that the fugitive had been allowed to access the weapons, and Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder said an inquiry would be launched.

Conings' police wanted notice shows a thick set man with a shaved head and in his Twitter profile he appears stripped to the waist and showing off an imposing physique.

A spokesman for the prosecutors, Eric Van Duyse, told AFP that the solider was "well trained but seems to have ideas associated with the extreme right".

The soldier had disappeared with weapons, he said, and had left behind a letter containing "worrying elements" including threats to the state and public figures.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Defence Minister Police Twitter Car Man Van Belgium Border Boxing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HCHF expresses grave concern over current events b ..

2 hours ago

26 criminals held, contraband seized

35 seconds ago

Shafqat for reopening of educational institutions ..

36 seconds ago

Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 to be inaugurat ..

38 seconds ago

Motor police Deals with 16 hundred thousand vehicl ..

42 seconds ago

Finance Minister Buledi calls on CM Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.