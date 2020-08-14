Belgium Plans to Punish Laboratories' Slow Updates on COVID-19 Testing

The Belgian authorities plan to impose sanctions on laboratories that conduct coronavirus testing if they are not fast enough in providing the test results, so that the tracking of possible virus carriers can prevent the spread of the disease, local media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Belgian authorities plan to impose sanctions on laboratories that conduct coronavirus testing if they are not fast enough in providing the test results, so that the tracking of possible virus carriers can prevent the spread of the disease, local media reported on Friday.

According to the Sudinfo newspaper, the Belgian public health research institute Sciensano has set up a database of COVID-19 disease dynamics that is updated with the information on confirmed coronavirus cases daily to allow tracking services to determine those under risk of infection.

According to the media outlet, the efficiency of the laboratories that process the test results is a key factor in curbing the spread of the virus. However, the authorities said that the data flow from the laboratories has been insufficient in recent weeks, as they expect the new data to be uploaded within an hour.

Unless the laboratories improve their efficiency, the state could deprive them of subsidies and even impose a fine, the media outlet reported.

Belgium has been among the countries worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, concerning the number of related fatalities. Moreover, the recent surge in new coronavirus cases has forced the authorities to intensify restrictive measures. The requirement to wear face masks, social distancing rules and a limit on the gathering of more than 10 people were included in the list of health measures intended to be followed at least until the end of August.

As of Friday, Belgium has confirmed 76,191 COVID-19 cases and 9,916 related fatalities.