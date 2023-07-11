Belgium Plans to Reach 2% Defense Spending by 2035 - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Belgium plans to reach defense spending at 2% level by 2035, fully supporting the corresponding NATO initiative, Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said before the beginning of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

"We have been very clear about our 2% by 2035. With regard to the current initiative of a minimum of 2%, we fully support that," De Croo said.

The NATO summit in Lithuania from Tuesday to Wednesday is expected to approve a decision on a new benchmark for defense spending by member countries at a minimum of 2% of GDP.