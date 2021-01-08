UrduPoint.com
Belgium Plans To Vaccinate 70% Of People By September - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Belgium expects to vaccinate 70 percent of the country's population against the coronavirus disease, enough to reach herd immunity, by September, the Sudinfo media outlet reported Friday, citing Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

The country launched its vaccination campaign Tuesday with its initial phase scheduled to end late January or early February when all nursing home residents and staff are inoculated.

According to Vandenbroucke, the country's working group on vaccination has come up with a strategy, stipulating that the main vaccination campaign has to conclude by the end of summer.

The minister added that the situation will depend on the vaccine reserves and the overall pace of vaccination.

Belgium has confirmed a total of 655,732 COVID-19 patients, including 19,883 fatalities.

In early November, the country's government reimposed a nationwide lockdown, closing bars, cafes and restaurants as well as theme parks, hair salons and sports clubs.

