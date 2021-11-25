Belgium PM says Covid rebound worse than feared

The uptick in coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in Belgium are "higher than the most pessimistic curves" drawn last week by experts, the country's prime minister said Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The uptick in coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in Belgium are "higher than the most pessimistic curves" drawn last week by experts, the country's prime minister said Thursday.

"The latest data gathered show that the... situation has considerably deteriorated these last few days," Alexander De Croo said in a statement, ahead of an urgent meeting Friday to discuss imposing new measures.