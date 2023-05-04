Belgium Preparing New Military Assistance Package for Ukraine - Prime Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Belgium is preparing a new package of military assistance for Ukraine, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, foreign and defense ministers during his trip to the Netherlands, as well as the Belgian Prime Minister.

Showing solidarity with Ukraine is very important, and Belgium is preparing a new package of military assistance to Kiev, De Croo said at a joint press conference with Zelenskyy and Rutte.