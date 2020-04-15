Belgium prolongs coronavirus lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belgium on Wednesday extended its stay-at-home order to contain the coronavirus epidemic until at least May 3 and banned "mass events" -- concerts and sporting events -- until the end of August

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Belgium on Wednesday extended its stay-at-home order to contain the coronavirus epidemic until at least May 3 and banned "mass events" -- concerts and sporting events -- until the end of August.

The lockdown has seen schools, bars and restaurants closed since mid-March, as the country's per capita death rate has risen to among the highest in the world.

Announcing the decision, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said she would hold new crisis talks next week to discuss a "progressive" loosening of measures from early May.