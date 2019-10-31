UrduPoint.com
Belgium Promotes Better Understanding Between Russia, Baltic States - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 06:42 PM

Belgium stands ready to facilitate the improvement of ties between Russia and the Baltic states, which are overshadowed by different stands on historic events, Belgian Ambassador to Russia Jean-Arthur Regibeau told Sputnik in an interview

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Belgium stands ready to facilitate the improvement of ties between Russia and the Baltic states, which are overshadowed by different stands on historic events, Belgian Ambassador to Russia Jean-Arthur Regibeau told Sputnik in an interview.

"What I can feel is that there is still some antagonism in the ideas and the relations between Russia and the Baltic States. And what we promote is better understanding on both sides. I'm not saying there is a good side or a bad side. No, there are only different ways of looking at the same history. The more we speak about it, the more we can understand the point of view of the other side," Regibeau said on the sidelines of the International Public Diplomacy Forum, dubbed The Dialogue on the Volga.

He pointed to the need to focus on the future, since the past cannot be changed anyway.

"We should look to the future and no longer to the past. And of course the past exists, we cannot change it, but we have to digest it and move beyond. That's is also what we need to do broadly on the relationship between the EU and Russia, more specifically in the relationship between the Baltic states and Russia," Regibeau specified.

The Dialogue on the Volga is currently being held in Russia's city of Volgograd and is co-organized by the Rossotrudnichestvo Federal agency. It is aimed at fostering the ties between the foreign and Russian public.

