Belgium Proposes To Impose Sanctions On Civil Aviation Of Belarus - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:17 PM

Belgium Proposes to Impose Sanctions on Civil Aviation of Belarus - Prime Minister

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Monday proposed to impose sanctions on civil aviation of Belarus over the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Monday proposed to impose sanctions on civil aviation of Belarus over the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk.

"The lives of over 100 European citizens have been threatened.

This is an unprecedented action, we cannot accept it. In my opinion, it is necessary to consider sanctions against civil aviation," De Croo said in a televised address, adding that the EU will introduce new anti-Belarus sanctions.

More Stories From World

