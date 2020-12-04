Belgium Reaches Threshold of 17,000 COVID-19 Fatalities - Health Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) At least 17,033 people have died in Belgium from COVID-19 since the virus was detected in the country, the Sciensano national public health institute reported on Friday.

The institute has been keeping the statistics on the epidemiological situation since March. Due to a decline in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks, the government has partly eased the related restrictions, allowing for museums and non-grocery stores to resume operations starting Tuesday.

According to the latest data, 9,500 deaths were registered in hospitals, and the rest were recorded in nursing homes. The daily average of COVID-19 fatalities over the past week stands at 116, which is almost 23 percent lower in comparison with the previous week.

The daily average of hospital admissions in Belgium stood at 188 in the last week, which is 27 percent lower than the previous week's average. The total number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has decreased by 4 percent on average, and stood at 3,427, while and 788 people remain in intensive care units.

Belgian authorities have confirmed a total of 584,857 coronavirus infections since the first coronavirus outbreak hit the country, believed to be one of the world's most affected due to the high death toll from the virus. According to Sciensano, the daily average of people infected with the disease over the past 7 days remains at 2,208, a 24 percent decline compared to last week.

Belgian authorities have re-introduced strict coronavirus measures in mid-October in the wake of the second COVID-19 wave. The measures included closures of non-alimentary shops, bars, cafes, cinemas, gyms and other public places, as well as curfews and partially remote educational activities for schools and universities.

Despite partial easing of the restrictions, most of them are still in effect in the country.