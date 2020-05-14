UrduPoint.com
Belgium Records 307 New COVID-19 Cases Day After Announcing 2nd Phase Of Lockdown Ease

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Belgium reported on Thursday a new daily rise of 307 COVID-19 cases just a day after the government announced that the country would proceed to the second stage of lifting the coronavirus-related restrictions next week amid the improving epidemiological situation, the Health Ministry's crisis response center said.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities has grown by 60 to 8,903 over the past 24 hours, which is 22 deaths less than on Wednesday, while another 173 patients have recovered. The total toll has reached 54,188.

According to the public health officials, the number of active and fatal cases in the country continues to decline, however, it is vital to maintain strict compliance with sanitary recommendations.

The number of coronavirus patients remaining in intensive care units fell from 420 the day before to 407 on Thursday.

Belgium has relaxed a number of social distancing measures enforced in March to curb the spread of the disease. Starting on May 4, companies have been allowed to reopen, providing that the staff have no direct contact with clients.

All stores reopened earlier this week, including street vendors, as part of the second phase of easing the lockdown measures. Residents are allowed to receive up to four guests at their home, although it is recommended that such meetings take place outdoors.

Restaurants, cafes, bars and nightclubs in Belgium will be gradually reopened beginning on June 8.

