Belgium Records Decline in Spread of COVID-19 - Health Ministry

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Belgium has recorded a decline in the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the gradual lifting of quarantine measures, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"On Friday May 1st, 485 new cases were reported. 313 patients live in Flanders, 128 in Wallonia and 44 in Brussels. This brings the total number of confirmed infected people to 49 517," the ministry said in a statement.

The previous number of confirmed cases was 513.

Meanwhile, the number of newly recovered patients has increased by 319 to 12,211.

"A total of 7 765 people have died, an increase of 82 in the last 24 hours. With regard to these 82 deaths, 33 have occured in hospital and 49 in a rest and care home. In the latter group, 80% are confirmed Covid-19 cases," the ministry added.

Due to the outbreak, the country has been implementing social isolation measures, which end on Sunday. Doctors say that Belgium passed the peak mortality on April 12 and note the trend for a decrease in the number of patients in critical condition as well as the total number of hospitalized.