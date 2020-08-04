Belgium Records Over 70,000 COVID-19 Cases Since Mid-March - Health Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Belgium has confirmed 70,314 COVID-19 cases since the middle of March (including 465 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours), national public health institute Sciensano said on Tuesday.

Over the past week, Belgium's average daily increase in COVID-19 cases totaled 517, with around 20,000 tests conducted every day.

The average daily number of hospitalized coronavirus patients totaled 22.

Belgium has confirmed 9,850 COVID-19 fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak. The death toll has grown by five in the past 24 hours, Sciensano added.

Last week, curfew from 11.30 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. local time was imposed in Belgium's northernmost Antwerp Province, along with some other restrictions, in response to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases there.