Belgium Refuses To Open Borders For Residents Of 15 Countries Listed By EU - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Belgium will not lift restrictions on travel for residents of non-EU countries from a list published by the Council of the European Union, media reported on Monday.

Last Tuesday, the council recommended lifting travel restrictions, imposed to halt the spread of COVID-19, for residents of 14 countries starting July 1. China was not on the list but its residents were also recommended to be allowed to enter pending confirmation of reciprocity.

Le Soir newspaper learned on Monday that Belgian officials decided not to lift the travel restrictions at a cabinet meeting and the details of the decision will be released by the Foreign Ministry.

A source told the newspaper that nine of the listed countries were still in the so-called red zone while another five did not allow entry for European travelers, either completely, or partially.

In mid-March, EU countries agreed to ban unnecessary travel for citizens of third countries while also limiting movement within the bloc amid the global pandemic. The restrictions on movement inside the union have been gradually lifted since June.

