Belgium Registers 137 New COVID-19 Cases, Daily Rate Continues to Decline- Health Ministry

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Belgium has increased by 137 over the past day compared to 198 the day before, marking a steady decline in new infections amid the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions across the country, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry's data, the total COVID-19 tally in Belgium is now at 57,592. A total of 220 patients remain in intensive care, which is a decrease from 249 on Tuesday. Another 36 people with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours compared to 39 the day before. A total of 145 people were discharged from hospitals.

The death toll has risen by 36 over the past 24 hours and now stands at 9,364.

On May 4, Belgium began relaxing its coronavirus-related restrictions. Businesses that do not require direct contact with customers were allowed to resume operations. All stores and street stalls have been allowed to reopen and Belgians are allowed to receive guests, but with certain limitations ” up to four people belonging to the same family and preferably in gardens and other outdoor venues.

Restaurants, bars and night clubs are expected to reopen on June 8.