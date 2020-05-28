Belgium Registers 257 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Nearing 58,000 - Heath Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Another 257 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Belgium in the past 24 hours, which is an increase compared to the 137 infections the day before, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, as the country has been witnessing a general decline in infection rate and serious cases over the past month.

Forty-seven coronavirus patients have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours. A total of 208 people remain in intensive care. Another 107 people have recovered.

The death toll has risen by 31 to 9,388. A day before, the country reported 36 fatalities.

On May 4, Belgium began relaxing its coronavirus-related restrictions. Businesses that do not require direct contact with customers resumed operations. All stores and street stalls reopened, and Belgians are allowed to receive guests, albeit with certain limitations. Wearing masks in public transport is still compulsory.

Restaurants, bars and night clubs are expected to reopen on June 8.