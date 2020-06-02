UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 08:08 PM

Belgium Registers 98 New COVID-19 Cases as Downward Trend Continues - Response Center

A total of 98 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Belgium over the past day taking the total toll to 58,615, as the downward trend in the daily increase continues amid the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions across the country, the Belgian coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) A total of 98 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Belgium over the past day taking the total toll to 58,615, as the downward trend in the daily increase continues amid the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions across the country, the Belgian coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the authorities reported about 136 new coronavirus cases.

A total of 26 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized over the past day, up from 25 the day before. The number of patients in intensive care units has increased by three to 166 over the same period. Fourteen patients fully recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, the center said.

The death toll in Belgium has increased by 19 to 9,505 over the past day, according to the health authorities.

Belgium has begun a phase-by-phase relaxing of its coronavirus-related restrictions starting May 4. Businesses that do not require direct contact with customers were allowed to resume operations. All stores and street stalls have been allowed to reopen and Belgians are allowed to receive guests, but with certain limitations up to four people belonging to the same family and preferably in gardens and other outdoor venues.

Food services, bars and night clubs are expected to reopen on June 8.

