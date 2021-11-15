Belgium Renews Support to Ukraine Amid Alleged Russian Military Operations Near Border

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes reaffirmed on Monday to her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, Brussels's support for Kiev in the wake of what she described as "recent Russian military activity."

The top diplomats held discussions on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Ministerial Meeting in Brussels.

"Pre-FAC (Foreign Affairs Council) meeting with EU27 and Ukrainian MFA @DmytroKuleba. Belgium reaffirmed its support for the territorial sovereignty & integrity of Ukraine, especially in light of the recent Russian military activity. Also discussed the migration crisis at the EU-border," Wilmes tweeted.

Earlier this month, the United States and the European Union expressed concerns over a Russian military buildup along the border with Ukraine allegedly ongoing since last month. Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the claims, insisting that reports about Moscow's amassing of forces near the border, as well as its intention to invade Ukraine, were "alarmist."

The conflict in Ukraine's eastern breakaway region of Donbas erupted in 2014 when the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk declared independence after what they saw as a coup in Kiev. In response, the new Ukrainian leadership launched an offensive against the region.